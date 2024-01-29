Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,312 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3,051.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 935,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 905,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 88.22, a current ratio of 88.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.