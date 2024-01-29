Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 33,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BBW opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 71,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,572,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,976 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.