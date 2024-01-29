Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

