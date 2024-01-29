Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $252.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.79. Nordson has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $265.99. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

