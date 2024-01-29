Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

