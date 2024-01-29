Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NPI

Northland Power Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$24.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.92.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2333333 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.