Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.47.

NTR opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

