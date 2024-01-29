nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NVT opened at $58.87 on Monday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $59.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.