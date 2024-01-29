NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.31 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $628.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

