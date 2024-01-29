On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ON by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ON by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ON by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ON by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 981,304 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONON opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.07. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

