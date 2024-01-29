ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 288.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after buying an additional 1,694,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $70.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

