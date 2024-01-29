O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,022.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $970.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $948.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,039.83.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

