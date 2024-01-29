Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.50 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $765.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Gary S. Briggs purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

