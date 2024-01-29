Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 23,694 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,694 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

