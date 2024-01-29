Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 23.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,777 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 4.9% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GENI stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

