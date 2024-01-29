Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,864,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
Super Group Price Performance
NYSE SGHC opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Super Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.18.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
