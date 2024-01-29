Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,864,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SGHC opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Super Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Super Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

