Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.37.

OTLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.57 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

