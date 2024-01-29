Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 33.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $222,576.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $222,576.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $96,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $640,936.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,970 shares of company stock worth $1,016,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.39. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

