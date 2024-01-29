Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 25,423 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $342.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

