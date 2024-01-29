PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

