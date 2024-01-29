PFG Investments LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 170,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after acquiring an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

ADI opened at $193.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

