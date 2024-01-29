PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

