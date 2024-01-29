PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,933 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $123.22 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

