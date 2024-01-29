PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,160 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $301.85 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

