PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,603 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $208.55 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $212.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.03.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

