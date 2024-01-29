PFG Investments LLC Sells 901 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,167,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,932,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

NYSE:VLO opened at $137.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.50%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

