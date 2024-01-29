PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

