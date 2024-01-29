PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.