Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 92,966 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $12.85 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

