Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

PNW opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

