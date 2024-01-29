Piper Sandler Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $58.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLG. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of SLG opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

