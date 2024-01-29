Piper Sandler Lowers NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target to $41.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBTB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NBTB opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $43.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

