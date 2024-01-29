Piper Sandler Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $126.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.62.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $139.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.