Piper Sandler Raises CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target to $33.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVRX has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $566.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 45.37% and a negative net margin of 104.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CVRx by 10,315.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVRx by 47.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CVRx by 320.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

