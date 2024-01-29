Piper Sandler Raises Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $11.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,344,000 after buying an additional 1,847,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,574,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 36,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

