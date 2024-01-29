Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,066 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,638 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Presto Automation worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PRST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Presto Automation in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Presto Automation in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.62 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PRST opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Presto Automation Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Presto Automation Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

