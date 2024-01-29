Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Primoris Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $233,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Primoris Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $32.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

