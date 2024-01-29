Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 797 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $377.39 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.