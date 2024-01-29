Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PPL worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

