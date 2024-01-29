Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 4,968.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,649,000 after acquiring an additional 103,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 656,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXMT. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $21.06 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 217.54%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

