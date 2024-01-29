Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.80 Million Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 608.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

NYSE IOT opened at $30.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.57. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,954,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,954,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $81,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 316,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,844,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,936,766 shares of company stock valued at $60,945,926 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

