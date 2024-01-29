Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.89 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $288.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.20. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.