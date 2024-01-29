Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.64 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after buying an additional 1,532,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $56.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

