Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.92 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,251 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Solar worth $19,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of FSLR opened at $147.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average of $167.17.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

