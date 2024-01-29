Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,518 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $19,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 289.7% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 44,307 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 17.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 919,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 134,441 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 27,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

