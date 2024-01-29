Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 151,216 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,216 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $19,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $318,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $128,592,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 482.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after acquiring an additional 924,934 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.