Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,398 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of IDEX worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $209.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $240.15. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

