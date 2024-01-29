Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $116.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.