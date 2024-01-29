Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,306 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.82.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

