ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSM opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $444.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

