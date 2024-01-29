Prosperity Bancshares’ (PB) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.27.

NYSE PB opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,078,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,306,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

